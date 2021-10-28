Texas A&M Women’s Basketball Coach Gary Blair to Retire After Season

Texas A&M Women’s Basketball coach Gary Blair says the 2021-22 season will be his last on the sidelines.

Blair, 76, arrived in Aggieland in 2003 and led the team to its only national championship in 2011.

A member of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, Blair has accumulated 836 career wins over 36 seasons, with stops at Stephen F. Austin, Arkansas and Texas A&M.

The Aggies will begin the road to their 16th straight NCAA Tournament on November 9th when they host Texas A&M Corpus-Christi at Reed Arena.