Texas A&M Women Fall at No. 1 South Carolina, 76-34

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A short-handed Texas A&M women’s basketball team dropped its SEC opener with Thursday’s 76-34 loss to No. 1 South Carolina inside Colonial Life Arena.

With Janiah Barker, Tineya Hylton and Sydnee Roby remaining out of the lineup, the Aggies (5-6, 0-1 SEC) were unable to register an upset over the top-ranked Gamecocks (13-0, 1-0 SEC). Regular starter McKinzie Green was eased back into the lineup with 13 minutes off the bench after missing the last two games.

Sydney Bowles and Jada Malone led the Aggies with eight points apiece. Bowles also logged two steals and two rebounds. Malone was 3-of-4 from the field and added two rebounds, one block and one steal. Mya Petticord tallied seven points, four rebounds, one assist and two steals. Eriny Kindred grabbed a career-high five rebounds.

South Carolina led 43-18 at halftime. Bowles and Malone paced the Aggies with five points apiece in the first half.

Up Next

Texas A&M opens the home portion of its SEC slate Sunday when the Aggies take on Florida in a 1 p.m. game inside Reed Arena

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M moves to 5-6 in the 2022-23 regular season.

The Aggies’ record against South Carolina moves to 4-10 all-time and 1-6 in Columbia.

Joni Taylor’s career record moves to 145-81 all-time and to 5-6 in her first season with the Aggies.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Sydney Bowles, Kay Kay Green, Eriny Kindred, Sahara Jones and Aaliyah Patty for the third time this season (1-2).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Sydney Bowles

Drained two 3-pointers, making it 10 games this season she has made one-or-more shots from behind the arc.

Led the Aggies in scoring for the fourth time this season.

Kay Kay Green

With two assists, Green paced the Aggies for the fifth time this season in dimes.

Eriny Kindred

Grabbed a career-high five rebounds.

Led the Aggies in rebounding for the first time in her career.

Jada Malone

Led the Aggies in scoring for the second time this season and for her career.

Made 3-of-4 from the field in the game and 11-of-14 (78.6%) over the last three games.

Maya Petticord

Scored seven points and averaged 6.3 points over her last three games after scoring only two points in her first three appearances.

Story courtesy of Brandon Collins/Texas A&M Athletics