Texas A&M Veterinarian Is Indicted On A Animal Cruelty Charge

A Brazos County grand jury indicts a Texas A&M veterinarian and professor in the vet school on a charge of livestock cruelty.

The direct indictment provides the only information about the allegations against Doctor Ashlee Watts.

She is accused in December of 2019 of “intentionally and knowingly torture” a horse by “excessively contacting” the animal with a device that delivered an electric shock.

The vet is also accused of knowing her conduct was not a generally and otherwise lawful form of conduct.

The indictment was filed last Thursday. As of last Friday, a university spokesperson said Watts was still working though she was not seeing patients.

Watts is out of jail after being booked on Monday then posting a $10,000 dollar bond.

According to online court records, an arraignment/pretrial hearing has been scheduled for November 18.