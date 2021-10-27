Texas A&M Veterinarian Is Indicted On A Animal Cruelty Charge

October 27, 2021 Bill Oliver
Screen shot from the Brazos County district court direct indictment of Ashlee Watts.
Screen shot from the Brazos County district court direct indictment of Ashlee Watts.

Photo of Ashlee Watts from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
Photo of Ashlee Watts from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
A Brazos County grand jury indicts a Texas A&M veterinarian and professor in the vet school on a charge of livestock cruelty.

The direct indictment provides the only information about the allegations against Doctor Ashlee Watts.

She is accused in December of 2019 of “intentionally and knowingly torture” a horse by “excessively contacting” the animal with a device that delivered an electric shock.

The vet is also accused of knowing her conduct was not a generally and otherwise lawful form of conduct.

The indictment was filed last Thursday. As of last Friday, a university spokesperson said Watts was still working though she was not seeing patients.

Watts is out of jail after being booked on Monday then posting a $10,000 dollar bond.

According to online court records, an arraignment/pretrial hearing has been scheduled for November 18.