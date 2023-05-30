Texas A&M University Update on WTAW

Susan Ballabina, Senior Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer at Texas A&M University, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the university’s mission to connect with the community, The Garden’s birthday party, Aggie Park, the preferred access agreement with the City of College Station, summer camps and events on campus, the future Aplin Center, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

