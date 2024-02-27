Texas A&M University Update on WTAW

Dr. Susan Ballabina, Texas A&M President’s Chief of Staff, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the new dean of the College of Engineering, results and recommendations from the recent space allocation study, the future of KAMU, parking in Downtown Bryan, the decision to close the campus in Qatar, the upcoming para-cycling competition at RELLIS, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

