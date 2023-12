Dr. Susan Ballabina, Chief of Staff, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the lawsuit filed against the Corps of Cadets, the Troubadour Festival, OPAS, athletics and sustainability, giving to charities, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Listen to “Texas A&M University Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.