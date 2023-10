Susan Ballabina, Texas A&M’s new Chief of Staff, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about her new role, community engagement, President Welsh’s assessment of the reorganization plan, next spring’s capacity study, an off campus student housing office, Rock the Red Kettle, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

