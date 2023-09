Susan Ballabina, Senior Vice President and Chief External Affairs Officer at Texas A&M University, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about providing feedback on “The Path Forward”, a quick look assessment by interim President Welsh, the timeline of The Aplin Center, Ring Day, recent rankings of the university, OPAS, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

