Susan Ballabina, Texas A&M Chief External Affairs Officer, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the Charlotte Sharp Children’s Center, the growing student population, recruiting minority and underrepresented students, the March to 3,000, DEI, Interim President Mark Welsh, the upcoming football season, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

