Texas A&M Track & Field’s Lamara Distin Named to Bowerman Watch List

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M track & field’s Lamara Distin was named to the 2024 Preseason Bowerman Watch list, the USTFCCCA announced Tuesday.

Distin, a three-time NCAA high jump champion, makes her second appearance on the preseason Bowerman Watch List and was one of the 10 athletes named to the docket.

The Jamaica native is coming off a 2023 campaign which included an indoor NCAA title and outdoor runner-up finish, along with two first-place finishes at the SEC indoor and outdoor championship meets.

Distin made her presence known on the international stage last summer at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, the senior placed fifth after clearing 1.94m/6-4.25.

During both the 2023 indoor and outdoor seasons, Distin placed no lower than second in all meets she entered, coming away with eight first-place finishes and a pair of runner ups.

Joining her on the preseason watch list is Alia Armstrong (Arkansas), Axelina Johansson (Nebraska), Olivia Markezich (Notre Dame), Stephanie Ratcliffe (Georgia), Michaela Rose (LSU), Ackelia Smith (Texas), Parker Valby (Florida), Addy Wiley (Huntington) and Roisin Willis (Stanford).

The Bowerman, which debuted in 2009 and is named after former University of Oregon coach Bill Bowerman, is presented annually by the USTFCCCA to the most outstanding male and female NCAA track & field athletes in the nation.

