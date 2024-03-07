Texas A&M Track & Fields Distin Named SEC Indoor Field Athlete of the Year

News Release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M track & field’s Lamara Distin was named Women’s SEC Indoor Field Athlete of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.

Distin has continued to dominate throughout the 2024 indoor season, winning all three of the events she’s entered, and added an NCAA record to her long list of accolades.

She got her campaign started with a win at the Ted Nelson Invitational clearing 1.94m/6-4.25. Distin followed that up soaring over 1.97m/6-5.5 for the national lead in the event at the Tiger Paw Invitational. Her early performances were recognized by the league, as she garnered SEC Field Athlete of the Week honors following both events.

At the conference championships, Distin raised her level to heights no woman has ever reached, as she became the first collegian to clear 2.00m/6-6.75, breaking the national record.

Distin sets her sights on a three-peat of national titles at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston, March 8-9.

