Texas A&M Track & Field to Host Ted Nelson Invitational

Credit to Sam Thornton | Assistant Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M track and field program returns to the oval to host the Ted Nelson Invitational at the R.A “Murray” Fasken ’38 Indoor Track & Field facility on Saturday. The meet begins with the field events at 10 a.m., followed by track events starting at 2 p.m.

“Our opening meet was a really good competition and I was pleased with the crowd,” head coach Pat Henry said. “A track season is like a ladder, you have to get on that first step before you get on the second step. We have to be ready to compete at conferences and national meets, so everything we do up to that point is a rehearsal.”

Last time out, the Aggies claimed six titles, 25 personal bests and seven marks that either earned or improved spots on the A&M top-12 all-time performers list. Camryn Dickson set the tone, as she claimed victory in the women’s 60m event, achieving a time of 7.251. In the preliminaries, she set the second-fastest time in Aggie history and the third-fastest time nationwide at 7.22. Madison Brown triumphed in the women’s 3000m, registering a time of 9:40.51. The women’s 4x400m team, composed of Kennedy Wade, Jaydan Wood, Nissi Kabongo and Jermaisha Arnold achieved the sixth-fastest time in the nation this season with a time of 3:35.62.

On the men’s side, Auhmad Robinson won the 400m (47.33), while Kimar Farquharson claimed the 600m (1:16.69) and Ondrej Gajdos finished first in the mile with a time of 4:04.80, landing him 12th on A&M’s all-time performers list.

“This week we have very good competition coming in,” Henry continued. “We are going to have one of the most competitive venues in the country, and we are going to put a little more pressure on ourselves and our athletes.”

Five programs are gearing up to compete against the Maroon & White, including Arizona State, Clemson, Houston, Tennessee and USC.

Fans can follow the meet on SEC Network+ or keep track of live results at the event through Flash Results.

TICKETS & PARKING

All indoor meets during the 2024 season will be free to enter.

Fans are encouraged to park in lot 100J which is located by Blue Bell Park.

Meet parking is free with a valid Texas A&M permit or $5 which can be paid with cash or card.