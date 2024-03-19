Texas A&M Track & Field Sweeps SEC Athlete of the Week Honors

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

BIRMINGHAM – Texas A&M’s Carter Bajoit and Lianna Davidson swept the SEC Field Athlete of the Week honors following national-leading performances at the Carolina Spring Break Classic, the league announced Tuesday.

Bajoit was awarded the first weekly honor of his career following a personal-best showing in the high jump in Puerto Rico. His leap of 2.25m/7-4.5 is the nation’s leading mark after the opening week of outdoor competition. The clearance also tied the meet record and moved him up to No. 3 all-time in the Texas A&M history books.

In her first competition of the 2024 season, Davidson put out a nation-leading mark of 57.28m/187-11 in the women’s javelin. Her throw ranks as her third-best performance while donning the Maroon & White and was the best season opener of her career.

Bajoit, Davidson and the Aggies return to action Saturday for the Texas A&M Invitational.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.