Texas A&M to Unveil NIL Apparel Shop Prior to Saturday’s Ole Miss Game

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Official Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) apparel “Rep the Aggies” Pop-Up Shop will make its debut prior to Saturday’s home football game against Ole Miss.

The innovative merchandise pop-up shop will be located at the Fan Zone in the north end of Kyle Field on Saturday. The store will be open from noon to 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday and fans do not have to have a ticket to enter the space to purchase officially licensed Texas A&M NIL merchandise.

The “Rep the Aggies” Pop-Up shop will feature a significant amount of NIL merchandise, including customized Adidas player jerseys and other NIL-related apparel.

The customizable Adidas jerseys of select A&M student-athletes will be on sale for purchase on Saturday, and players will be compensated for each of their jersey sales. Fans will also be able to obtain other NIL collectibles and apparel at the pop-up shop.

Story by Texas A&M Athletics