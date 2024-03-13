Texas A&M to Name Trev Alberts Next Director of Athletics

Texas A&M University is set to hire Trev Alberts as the next Director of Athletics.

Alberts has held the position of Director of Athletics at the University of Nebraska since 2021. He recently signed a new contract at Nebraska through 2031.

Alberts follows Ross Bjork as Texas A&M’s next athletic director after Bjork was named Ohio State’s AD in January.

Alberts helped the Huskers navigate Name Image and Likeness in his first year. He hired Matt Rhule as Nebraska’s head football coach in the fall of 2022. Alberts headed a new 15-year multimedia right agreement between Nebraska Athletics and Playfly Sports. He also serves on both the NCAA’s Division I Football Oversight Committee and the NCAA Division I Competition Committee.

An announcement from Texas A&M is expected shortly.