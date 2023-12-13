Texas A&M Set to Graduate 29 Student-Athletes at Fall Commencement

December 13, 2023 Sean Burnett
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Athletics is set to graduate 29 student-athletes from 10 different sports at fall commencement ceremonies Dec. 14-15.

“Congratulations to our fall graduates as they become Former Students and embark on the next chapters of their lives,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “At Texas A&M, we strive to equip and launch leaders to impact the world, and that vision is realized through graduating our student-athletes. Whether they are going to continue their education, join the workforce or pursue a professional career in sports, we are incredibly proud of them and cannot wait to see their next steps. Thank you to our staff for their tireless dedication in supporting our student-athletes in everything that they do.”

Among the 29 graduates, Gavin Hoffpauir, Caroline Meuth, Karlina Sample and Alexander Zettler will be receiving their master’s degrees. Football leads the way with 14 student-athletes earning degrees this week.

“Our entire department and the Center for Student-Athlete Services are proud of our student-athletes for completing their degrees,” Associate Athletics Director of Academic Services Dr. Dan Childs said. “We commend our students for their ability to successfully balance athletic responsibilities with their academic requirements. Their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence both on and off the field of play teach them what it means to be an Aggie. A huge congratulations goes out to this year’s class as they transition from student-athletes to Former Students.”

For the full commencement schedule, click here. All ceremonies will take place at Reed Arena.

Fall 2023 Graduates

FIRST

LAST

SPORT

MAJOR

David

Bailey Jr.

Football

Certificate – Leadership Ed, Theory & Practice – Graduate

Josh

Bankhead

Football

University Studies-Leadership Studies

Joseph

Benn

Men’s Track & Field

Agricultural Communications and Journalism

Kenna

Caldwell

Soccer

Sport Management

Alyssa

Clairmont

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Psychology

Jurriente

Davis

Football

Certificate – Leadership Ed, Theory & Practice – Graduate

Thad

Dickerson

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Marketing (Advertising Strategy)

Fadil

Diggs

Football

Recreation, Park and Tourism

Lamara

Distin

Women’s Track & Field

Sport Management

Derek

Ferraro

Football

Certificate – Leadership Ed, Theory & Practice – Graduate

Anze

Fers Erzen

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Psychology

Gavin

Hoffpauir

Men’s Track & Field

Entrepreneurial Leadership – Master’s

Maliyah

Johnson

Women’s Basketball

University Studies-Race, Gender, Ethnicity

Max

Johnson

Football

Recreation, Park and Tourism

Bella

Kay

Equestrian

Telecommunication Media Studies

Bryant

McCombs

Men’s Track & Field

History

Caroline

Meuth

Volleyball

Entrepreneurial Leadership – Master’s

Braedon

Mowry

Football

University Studies-Business

Jennie

Park

Women’s Golf

Communication

Isaiah

Raikes

Football

Agricultural Communications and Journalism

Demani

Richardson

Football

Kinesiology- Exercise and Sport Science

Kendrick

Rogers

Football

Agricultural Leadership and Development

Chris

Russell Jr.

Football

Recreation, Park and Tourism

John

Sabra

Football

Electrical Engineering

Karlina

Sample

Soccer

Entrepreneurial Leadership – Master’s

Kyle

Sanchez

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Recreation, Park and Tourism

Kason

Tullos

Football

University Studies-Business

Madison

Wanicka

Equestrian

Human Resource Development

Alex

Zettler

Football

Recreation and Youth Development – Master’s