Texas A&M TE Wright Returning for Fifth Season

January 10, 2023 Zach Taylor

Texas A&M tight end Max Wright has announced he will be returning for a fifth season.

Wright played in eight games for the Aggies in 2022, recording career highs with nine catches for 129 yards and a touchdown.

He was forced to sit out the final two games after suffering an undisclosed injury against Auburn on November 12th.