Texas A&M TE Wright Returning for Fifth Season

Texas A&M tight end Max Wright has announced he will be returning for a fifth season.

I am blessed to announce that I will be returning for my final season of football at Texas A&M. I will also be working on my Masters in Land and Property Development.

I am blessed to have this opportunity and I cannot wait to make the best out of it.

One final ride. #GigEm pic.twitter.com/zCTt7VKXKI — Max Wright (@maxwright2k18) January 9, 2023

Wright played in eight games for the Aggies in 2022, recording career highs with nine catches for 129 yards and a touchdown.

He was forced to sit out the final two games after suffering an undisclosed injury against Auburn on November 12th.