Texas A&M System Working On How To Resolve The Conflict Between The President’s Vaccination Mandate And The Governor’s Order Against Mandates

Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp tells the A&M faculty senate that their lawyers are reviewing President Biden’s announcement mandating pandemic vaccinations for federal contractors, which is in conflict with the governor’s executive order.

Sharp says the flagship is the largest federal contractor in higher education. Between the university and the system, they have more than $3 billion dollars in federal contracts.

Sharp believes that close to half of the system’s workforce is impacted.

The chancellor says there will be a special meeting of the system’s board of regents in the near future to finalize action.

That was one of the pandemic related topics discussed by Sharp and members of the faculty senate. The chancellor responded to members who wanted the option to teach online instead of or in addition to in-person classes. And the chancellor said faculty members can incentivize students for getting vaccinated.

Click below for comments from John Sharp during the October 12, 2021 meeting of the Texas A&M faculty senate.

