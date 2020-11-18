Texas A&M System Regents Approve Adding $13 Million Dollars To Army Futures Command “BAM” Project

The cost of a project for the Army Futures Command at the Texas A&M system’s RELLIS campus has gone from $25 to $38.6 million dollars.

What is nicknamed the BAM…which stands for Ballistic Aero-optics and Materials facility, will initially allow the Army to fire items at 15,000 miles per hour for a distance of 500 meters, or about one third of a mile.

Vice chancellor Billy Hamilton told the A&M system board of regents the Army’s first priority is to build the tube.

That led the regents at this month’s meeting to shift $10 million dollars in funding from the governor’s office and add more than $3.6 million to cover an omission from the engineering company that is designing the project.

Construction is scheduled to start next April.

Click HERE to read and download background information that was part of the A&M system board of regents meeting on November 12, 2020.

Click below for comments during the November 12, 2020 Texas A&M system board of regents meeting. Speakers include the A&M system’s chief facilities officer Russ Wallace, deputy chancellor and chief financial officer Billy Hamilton, and vice chancellor for engineering Katherine Banks.

Listen to “Texas A&M system board of regents approve more money for the Army Futures Command BAM facility” on Spreaker.