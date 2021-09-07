Texas A&M System Hire Means The Flagship Has Its Second Interim Provost

Texas A&M has their second interim provost.

The A&M system has announced hiring Mark Weichold as associate vice chancellor for academic affairs.

Dr. Weichold was interim provost since January following the departure of Carol Fierke.

Taking over as interim provost, which is A&M’s chief academic officer, is associate vice provost Tim Scott.

News release from the Texas A&M system:

Effective September 13, Dr. Mark Weichold will join The Texas A&M University System as associate vice chancellor for academic affairs. Weichold has served as interim provost and executive vice president since January 2021.

“We are looking forward to Dr. Weichold bringing his vast experience to the A&M System’s academic initiatives,” said Chancellor John Sharp. “His contribution will help advance all of our academic institutions.”

Weichold, a Regent’s professor of electrical and computer engineering, has previously served in numerous leadership roles, including senior associate dean for academic affairs in the College of Engineering, executive director of the Halliburton Engineering Global Program, dean and campus CEO for Texas A&M University’s branch campus in Qatar and associate provost for undergraduate academic programs.

In his new role with the A&M System Office of Academic Affairs, Weichold will provide leadership and support for academic programs, educational initiatives, academic policy, student affairs, digital learning and data analysis.

Dr. Tim Scott, associate provost for academic affairs and student success, has been named acting interim provost and executive vice president. He joined the Department of Biology faculty in 1990 and was associate dean for undergraduate programs in the College of Science from 2000 to 2016. He is a professor of biology and science education policy.