Texas A&M System Dedicates The George H.W. Bush Combat Development Complex

November 4, 2022 Bill Oliver
Ribbon cutting at the Bush Development Combat Complex, November 4, 2022.
The Texas A&M system and the Army Futures Command dedicated Friday afternoon a new combat development complex on the RELLIS campus that is named for President George H.W. Bush.

The $130 million dollar complex is made up of the research integration center…the ballistic aero and materials test range for hypersonic and laser systems, which is better known as the “BAM”…and an outdoor testing area for autonomous vehicle systems that is called the innovation proving ground.

The program was emceed by the director of the George H.W. Bush combat development complex, retired Air Force major general Tim Green.

Speakers were A&M system chancellor John Sharp, A&M system board of regents member Bill Mahomes, the deputy commanding officer of the Army Futures Command, lieutenant general Ross Coffman, and one of the children of the 41st president, Neil Bush.

Click below to hear the dedication program of the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Center, which was held November 4, 2022.

Mementos given to those attending the dedication of the Bush Combat Development Complex, November 4 2022.
Inside the lobby of the research integration center at the Bush Combat Development Complex, November 4, 2022.
Neil Bush speaking at the dedication of the Bush Combat Development Complex, November 4, 2022.
Lt. Gen. Ross Coffman, deputy commanding officer of the Army Futures Command, speaking at the dedication of the Bush Development Combat Complex, November 4, 2022.
Panoramic view of the research integration center at the Bush Combat Development Complex, November 4, 2022.
