The Texas A&M system and the Army Futures Command dedicated Friday afternoon a new combat development complex on the RELLIS campus that is named for President George H.W. Bush.

The $130 million dollar complex is made up of the research integration center…the ballistic aero and materials test range for hypersonic and laser systems, which is better known as the “BAM”…and an outdoor testing area for autonomous vehicle systems that is called the innovation proving ground.

The program was emceed by the director of the George H.W. Bush combat development complex, retired Air Force major general Tim Green.

Speakers were A&M system chancellor John Sharp, A&M system board of regents member Bill Mahomes, the deputy commanding officer of the Army Futures Command, lieutenant general Ross Coffman, and one of the children of the 41st president, Neil Bush.

Click below to hear the dedication program of the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Center, which was held November 4, 2022.

Listen to “Texas A&M system dedicates the George H.W. Bush combat development complex” on Spreaker.