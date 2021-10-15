Texas A&M System Chancellor Talks About Proposed Legislation Regarding The State’s Permanent University Fund Before The Governor Adds Higher Education Funding To The Special Session Agenda

The governor on Friday, added higher education funding to the agenda of the legislature’s third special session.

Click HERE to read and download Governor Abbott’s order.

That was followed by the House Appropriations Committee being assigned to take up a proposed constitutional amendment that if approved would move half of the money the University of Texas system receives from the permanent university fund (PUF) to other public universities.

On Monday, Texas A&M system chancellor John Sharp told the A&M faculty senate the current language of HJR nine and SJR nine keeps their share from the PUF the same.

Click HERE to read and download SJR nine as originally filed.

Sharp said his concern is if the legislation reaches the House floor, there could be an attempt to reduce some portion of A&M’s share of the PUF.

The legislation was filed by state lawmakers representing Texas Tech. Sharp says it was done after the University of Texas decided to move to the Southeastern Conference.

Because it’s a proposed constitutional amendment, approval is needed by two-thirds of both the Texas House and Senate.

If the legislation is signed, voters would decide in the May 2022 election.

Click below for comments from John Sharp during the October 11, 2021 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Listen to “A&M system chancellor comments about the permanent university fund before the governor adds higher ed funding to the special session agenda” on Spreaker.