Texas A&M System Chancellor Responds To A&M Faculty Senate Questions About A Presidential Consultant’s Study

The annual visit by the chancellor of the Texas A&M system to the A&M faculty senate included questions about a consultant’s study that is being prepared for A&M’s president.

Chancellor John Sharp said on Monday that president Katherine Banks has not received the report and that he won’t see it until faculty senate members get it.

Sharp also responded to a report from The Battalion newspaper that the consultant may include a recommendation to combine A&M’s college of liberal arts and the college of sciences.

Sharp says nothing is going to happen without Banks first having what the chancellor described as a “robust discussion” with faculty members.

After Sharp’s appearance, faculty senate speaker Dale Rice said the consultant’s report adds to the anxiety of educators and researchers dealing with the pandemic.

Rice said this “could mean huge upheaval in their academic lives”. Rice also said “I believe you deserve to be heard, and your views deserve to be taken seriously in the ultimate outcome.”

Click below for comments from the October 11, 2021 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting.

Listen to “Texas A&M system chancellor responds to A&M faculty members comments about the work of a presidential consultant” on Spreaker.