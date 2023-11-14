Texas A&M System Chancellor Recommends To The Board Of Regents Naming Mark Welsh As Sole Finalist As Texas A&M President

The Texas A&M system board of regents announced on Tuesday that a special meeting will be held Friday morning, in part to consider the chancellor’s recommendation that Mark Welsh be named sole finalist as the next president at Texas A&M.

Click HERE to read and download the board of regents meeting notice from the Texas secretary of state’s office.

This follows the chancellor’s office issuing a statement Monday evening confirming that John Sharp notified the board of regents chairman and members of the A&M faculty senate’s executive committee of his intent to name the interim president to take over on a permanent basis. The speaker of the faculty senate brought up the meeting Monday afternoon during the senate’s monthly meeting.

The statement from the chancellor’s office says in part that “Like many of you, I am pleased with the direction of Texas A&M under General Welsh’s leadership,” Sharp said. “He is moving decisively to advance the university’s mission, and he is doing it while ensuring that faculty, staff, and others are properly informed and included.”

The statement also says “The Chancellor said there is an urgency to reach a final decision and bring further stability to the university administration. It will help with academic and administrative hiring decisions as well bringing renewed momentum to a wide array of initiatives.”

Click HERE to read and download the statement from the Texas A&M system chancellor’s office.

WTAW News asked Welsh for his reaction to Sharp’s recommendation after Monday night’s chamber of commerce annual banquet, where Welsh was the featured speaker.

Welsh said “nothing has happened yet” and that “we’ll have to wait to see what the board of regents has to say.”

During the banquet, chamber president Glen Brewer told attendees of what was then the reports of Sharp’s recommendation. That drew applause from the sold-out audience.

Click below to hear comments from Mark Welsh and Glen Brewer:

Listen to “Texas A&M System Chancellor Recommends To The Board Of Regents Naming Mark Welsh As Sole Finalist As Texas A&M President” on Spreaker.