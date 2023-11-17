Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Unanimously Names Mark Welsh As The Sole Finalist For Permanent President At Texas A&M

The Texas A&M system board of regents names interim Texas A&M president Mark Welsh as the sole finalist for the president’s position on a permanent basis.

The regents unanimous vote came during a special meeting Friday morning.

Welsh told WTAW News “I’m honored and I appreciate their (the regents) confidence, and now we’ll see what everybody else at Texas A&M has to say because their voice matters in all this as well.”

Regents chairman Bill Mahomes of Dallas told WTAW News that he will visit about the decision after the completion of a state mandated 21 day waiting period. That is when the regents can consider final action.

In an A&M system news release, Mahomes said “The Board is confident in General Welsh’s abilities to take Texas A&M to even greater heights,” and “Everything points to him being the perfect person for this pivotal moment in the history of our beloved flagship.”

System chancellor John Sharp was not available following the regents meeting. In a system news release, Sharp said ““Even in an interim role, General Welsh has moved decisively and effectively to advance the university’s mission,” and “He has earned the trust of faculty, staff, students and former students and added to his long-standing reputation as a thoughtful, common-sense and collaborative leader.”

Welsh was appointed interim president in August following the resignation of Katherine Banks. Welsh was one of four finalists at the time Banks was hired as A&M president.

Prior to becoming interim president, Welsh was dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service since 2016. His service as dean followed a four-decade career in the U.S. Air Force, where he was a fighter pilot, a four-star general and Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

Additionally, Welsh commanded the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and NATO’s Air Command at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. And he served as associate director of military affairs at the Central Intelligence Agency as well as commandant of the United States Air Force Academy.

After the Board’s action Friday, Welsh released the following statement:

“Serving as interim president for the last several months has been an incredible privilege, and I’m truly honored to be named as the sole finalist for President of Texas A&M University. I love this university and everything it represents, and I’m grateful to the Board of Regents and Chancellor Sharp for their confidence in me. While I’m excited by the possibility of leading this remarkable institution in a more permanent capacity, I value the comprehensive decision-making process that will occur over the next few weeks.”