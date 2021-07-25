Texas A&M System Board of Regents to Meet Regarding SEC Issues

News release from Texas A&M University System:

The Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System will meet for a special telephonic meeting on Monday, July 26 at 5 p.m. CDT.

The Board will convene in open session and immediately recess to executive session as permitted by Chapter 551, Sections 71 and 74, Texas Government Code.

After executive session, the Board will convene in open session for discussion and possible action on contractual and governance issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference.

The meeting may be viewed live at https://www.tamus.edu/regents/live-streams/

Statement from Texas A&M University President Katherine Banks on SEC Expansion:

The last few days have been challenging in many ways, and I recognize that change in college athletics often is unsettling for those who love their institutions. Rest assured, the chancellor, our athletic director, and I, and everyone involved in this matter are focused solely on what is best for Texas A&M University. Since 2011, we have been a proud member of the best intercollegiate athletic conference in history and we look forward to continued success in our SEC partnership for many years to come.