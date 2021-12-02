Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Resume Discussing Future Of Standardized Tests For Student Admissions

November’s meeting of the Texas A&M system board of regents was the second time this year members discussed the role of standardized tests in student admissions.

Regent Jay Graham of Houston, who chairs the board’s academic affairs committee, says he prefers admitting too many instead of leaving someone out because of a bad test score.

Regent Mike Hernandez of Fort Worth floated the idea of the A&M system developing its own standardized test, an idea that had the support of regents chairman Tim Leach of Midland.

Regent Bob Albritton of Fort Worth says there has to be a happy medium when considering admission applications.

Albritton, Hernandez, and regent Michael Plank of Houston all supported having some consideration given to Texas A&M applicants whose family members attended the flagship.

Click below to hear some of the comments from the November 17, 2021 meeting of the Texas A&M system board of regents academic affairs committee.