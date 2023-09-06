Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Receives A Report On An Audit Of Texas A&M’s Police Department

The Texas A&M system board of regents receives a report on an audit and a consultant’s study of Texas A&M’s police department.

A&M’s chief operating officer, Greg Hartman, and police chief Michael Johnson said there is a need to add officers and increase pay to improve retention and recruitment.

Hartman also brought up creating more space for the police department at its current headquarters building by moving out other offices, and upgrading security of the existing station.

Hartman also said work has started on updating the network of security cameras in order to be able to track someone anywhere on campus.

