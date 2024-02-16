A conversation during a recent Texas A&M system board of regents committee meeting about reducing the nursing shortage in Texas included the idea of creating more medical facilities.

Making the suggestion as a way to provide more opportunities for nursing students was regent Jay Graham of Houston.

Graham said “our system should have a hospital”, adding “it’s sickening to me to drive downtown Houston and see U-T’s (University of Texas) name on every building”.

Graham also said “there’s no reason every county in the state of Texas shouldn’t have an A&M based medical clinic” for “providing those nurses that (training) capability and we’re providing our citizens that service”.

Vice chancellor of academic affairs James Hallmark said that has been discussed as a way to reduce the dependence on asking hospitals to accept A&M system nursing students.

Graham also called on the directors of the nursing programs at the A&M flagship in College Station and the system campuses in Canyon and Texarkana to communicate more…particularly when it comes to making sure nursing students have a place to pursue that career.

Click below to hear comments from Jay Graham and James Hallmark during the February 7, 2024 meeting of the Texas A&M system academic affairs committee.

Listen to “Texas A&M system board of regents member suggests building medical facilities to train nursing students” on Spreaker.