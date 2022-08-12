Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Is Asked To Consider Participating In Brazos County’s Proposed Medical Examiner’s Office

The Texas A&M system board of regents is asked to take action in a future meeting to invest in a Brazos County medical examiner’s office.

The proposal was made by Texas A&M chief operating officer Greg Hartman during the regents workshop meeting on August 10.

Hartman says that the county would fund construction of the more than $22 million dollar facility. County judge Duane Peters told the regents that he is confident that county commissioners will approve federal pandemic grant money to pay for the building.

Hartman proposed that the office would be built on land at the health science center (HSC).

The regents are also being asked to pick up the staffing cost, which is estimated at $500,000 dollars a year. Hartman says by state law, employees of a medical examiner’s office have to be county employees. There would be a contract between the county and A&M’s college of medicine.

Click below for comments from Greg Hartman and Duane Peters during the August 10, 2022 Texas A&M system board of regents workshop meeting.

