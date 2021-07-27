Texas A&M System Board of Regents holds first of two meetings regarding SEC

The Texas A&M System Board of Regents took no action, after meeting for 90 minutes Monday night to discuss the potential addition of the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to the Southeastern Conference.

Those in the executive session included the Board of Regents, Chancellor John Sharp, Deputy Chancellor Billy Hamilton, A&M President Katherine Banks, and A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork.

The board made no further comment. An in-person meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 4 pm, where the matter will be discussed again.

Click below for comments from Board of Regents Chairman Tim Leach before executive session.

Click below from Board of Regents Chairman Tim Leach after executive session.