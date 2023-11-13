Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Creates Special Committee Regarding The Renewal Of The A&M-University Of Texas Athletics Rivalry

The return of Texas A&M athletics playing the University of Texas is the focus of a new special committee of the A&M system board of regents.

Chairman Bill Mahomes of Dallas made the only comments about the committee or renewing the rivalry before the regents unanimous vote.

Agenda information says the committee will recommend to A&M’s interim president, “appropriate ways for the university to celebrate and commemorate this renewed rivalry”.

The committee will be in existence through the end of next year.

Click HERE to read and download agenda information from the November 9, 2023 board of regents meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Bill Mahomes from the November 9, 2023 board of regents meeting.