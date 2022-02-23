Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Chairman Gets Support For The Idea Of Their Poorest Students Not Paying Until After They Graduate

The chairman of the Texas A&M system board of regents gets support for developing some way for the poorest of college students to not have to pay until after they graduate.

Tim Leach of Midland floated the idea while talking with presidents of the system’s 11 universities during last week’s meeting of the board’s academic affairs committee.

Leach says the idea comes from a friend who was able to reimburse the college he attended after graduation.

Click below for comments from Tim Leach during the February 16, 2022 meeting of the Texas A&M system board of regents academic affairs committee.

