A Texas A&M system board of regents committee discussion about tenure includes A&M’s failed hiring last summer of Kathleen McElroy to lead the university’s resurrected journalism program.

Regent Bob Albritton of Fort Worth wants earlier notice from administrators who want to offer tenure to prospective hires, which is a decision that lies with the regents.

Regents chairman Bill Mahomes of Dallas said he is troubled by the idea of the board reviewing the candidate before administrators make a final offer.

Regent Mike Hernandez of Fort Worth thought there was a middle ground between what was said by Albritton and Mahomes.

Friday morning, the regents without discussion approved allowing prospective faculty members to become eligible for tenure without a probationary period if they are a member of a national academy in the sciences, engineering, and/or medicine.

Click below to hear comments from the November 8, 2023 meeting of the Texas A&M system board of regents academic affairs committee.

Listen to “Texas A&M System board of regents bring up the failed hiring of Kathleen McElroy during a committee discussion about tenure” on Spreaker.