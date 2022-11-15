Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Approves Donating Land For Brazos County To Build A Medical Examiner’s Office

The Texas A&M system board of regents at last week’s meeting without discussion approved a request from the flagship to donate land at the health science center (HSC) to allow Brazos County to build a medical examiner’s office.

A&M chief operating officer Greg Hartman, who presented the request during a regents workshop in August, visited with WTAW News after the vote about the evolution of the project during the last couple of years when he was working at the HSC.

The college of medicine will be involved in the day to day operations and another avenue for research.

The new county budget includes $24 million dollars in federal pandemic grant money to build the facility.

Hartman says construction could start as soon as 2024.

