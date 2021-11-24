Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Approve New Brayton Fire Administration & Classroom Building And Second Phase Of Improvements At A&M’s Aston Residence Hall

The Texas A&M system board of regents gives the green light to start construction next month on a new fire training school building. The new Brayton administration and classroom building that was originally planned as a $57 million dollar project was scaled back to $32 million. The system’s chief facilities officer, Brett McCully, says completion is expected in May 2023. In fiscal year 2019, the school trained 205,000 people. The goal is to train 300 thousand by the year 2030.

The regents also approved proceeding with a second round of improvements at one of Texas A&M’s residence halls in the commons complex. $4.8 million dollars of work at Aston Hall were detailed by A&M’s chief financial officer John Crawford. The cost is nearly $2 million less than first budgeted. Construction starts next month and is expected to be completed next July.

