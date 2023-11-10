Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Approve Increasing The Budget To Renovate Ellis Field And The West Campus Player Development Center

The Texas A&M system board of regents approve adding more than $3 million dollars to renovating Texas A&M’s soccer stadium and expanding the west campus player development center.

While the agenda information says the source of the revenue was not determined, A&M chief financial officer John Crawford told the regents that a gift was received to cover the additional expense.

The regents also approved Crawford’s recommendation to move up the start of construction to this fiscal year.

Click HERE to read and download agenda information from the November 9, 2023 board of regents meeting.

The soccer improvements includes a new operations building containing a new locker room for the Aggies, coaches offices, and conference rooms. The soccer project also includes new visitor locker rooms and an improved concessions area.

The west campus development center includes an additional weight room and more offices.

Click below to hear comments from John Crawford during the November 8, 2023 board of regents building committee meeting.