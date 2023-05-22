Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Approve Flagship Proposals For Two Institutes, A New Golfing Attraction, And Moving Up The Construction Of A New Track Facility

Two new institutes are being created at Texas A&M.

The board of regents last week, with no public discussion, approved both of the president’s proposals.

The telehealth institute will be operated by the health science center and supported by the schools of medicine, education and human development, and nursing. There will also be collaboration with the schools of public health, dentistry, law, business, and architecture. The institute is supposed to improve health care by producing more students in health care professions…an area that A&M says Texas ranks next to last in the United States. The institute will cost $26 million dollars over the next three years. Funding will come from grants, contracts, and industry sponsorships.

And a semiconductor institute will focus on advancing semiconductor manufacturing technology and promoting workforce development in the semiconductor industry. Additionally, A&M will provide secure production of semiconductors for the defense department. The board of regents was told that over 85 faculty members in the A&M system and 52 public and private collaborators have an interest in semiconductor manufacturing. The regents were told that administrators have proposed $200 million dollars in start up funding to the state. Once established, the institute will pursue a share of $13 billion dollars in federal money to operate the program for five years.

Another attraction is coming to College Station’s Century Square district. The board of regents, without public discussion, approved leasing land for a PopStroke golf entertainment venue. PopStroke’s parent company is co-owned by Tiger Woods. The attraction includes a pair of 18 hole putting courses. Construction is expected to start this summer and be completed in about a year. The A&M system did not make public, details of their agreement.

Construction has officially been moved up one year for Texas A&M’s new outdoor track project. The board of regents approved the request that was made by A&M chief operating officer Greg Hartman. The more than $9 million dollar project includes a warmup track and an outdoor competition throws area. Hartman was also asked by new regent Sam Torn of Houston about how much A&M has spent on track…including this facility and those that have been torn down…how that compares with other SEC universities, and what are the net positive revenues that the track facilities have produced. Hartman told Torn he would get him that information. Hartman also told WTAW News that he would send that information to us.

