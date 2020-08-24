Texas A&M System Board Of Regents Adopts Resolution To Include References To The City Of Bryan

The August meeting of the Texas A&M system board of regents included adoption of a “community resolution” requiring the system chancellor and the president of the flagship campus to make geographical references to the city of Bryan.

The resolution was unanimously adopted without discussion as part of the regents consent agenda.

While the resolution acknowledges “College Station is known as the “Home of Texas A&M University””, the chancellor and A&M president are to “use “Bryan-College Station” only in any general location

references where College Station would have been used in the past, including references at all sporting events, academic events, press releases, marketing collateral, letterhead, and other representations of Texas A&M University and The Texas A&M University System where a specific postal address is not required.”

Click HERE to read and download the resolution adopted during the August 20, 2020 Texas A&M system board of regents meeting.