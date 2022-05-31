Texas A&M System Announces Freezing Tuition At All System Universities

There will be no tuition increase this fall at all 11 Texas A&M system universities.

Chancellor John Sharp told WTAW News the tuition freeze will also apply to the spring 2022 semester.

Sharp says there was hardly any negative reaction from university presidents who will have manage expenses from the largest 12 month increase in the inflation rate since December 1981.

Board of regents chairman Tim Leach of Midland stated in a news release that they are “very focused on making a college education affordable for all Texans and pledges to make accessibility and fairness our highest priority”.

News release from the Texas A&M system:

The Consumer Price Index peaked at 8.5 percent for the year ending in March 2022, the largest 12-month advance since December 1981, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Annual inflation rate slowed to 8.3 percent in April, but some economic sectors continued to see higher increases than the overall inflation rate. In April, energy prices were up 30.3%, food at 9.4%, new vehicles at 13.2% and shelter at 5.1%.