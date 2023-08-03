Texas A&M System Announces A $1 Million Dollar Settlement With Kathleen McElroy And The Completion Of Internal Reviews Of McElroy And The Suspension Of Joy Alonzo

The Texas A&M system has announced completing internal reviews of Texas A&M university’s failed hiring of Dr. Kathleen McElroy and its separate review of the facts relating to Texas A&M’s investigation of Dr. Joy Alonzo’s comments about a state official.

A system webpage dedicated to both reviews also says the university and McElroy have reached an agreement on her claims against A&M. The system website says “Texas A&M acknowledges that it has agreed to pay $1 million to Dr. McElroy as part of the settlement.”

