Texas A&M Swimming & Diving Has Six Divers Qualify for NCAAs

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

HOUSTON — Texas A&M’s Rhett Hensley made it six total Aggies who punched their tickets to NCAA Championships as the team wrapped up competition at NCAA Zone D Diving Championships Wednesday at the CRCW Natatorium.

Hensley placed second in the platform final, notching a score of 767.00 to earn his spot at NCAAs for the second straight season. Takuto Endo also added a third event for NCAA Championships when he placed ninth on the platform with a score of 632.50. Also advancing to the final was Matthew Aigner, who finished the day in 12th with a score of 551.05.

Chloe McKnight advanced to the women’s platform final where she closed out her Zones debut in 12th with a score of 485.55.

The women’s divers head to NCAA Championships in Athens March 20-23, while the men’s team will begin preparation for its championship meet in Indianapolis March 27-30.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter/X by following @AggieSwimDive.

NCAA Qualifiers

Allen Bottego – 1-meter, 3-meter

Takuto Endo – 1-meter, 3-meter, platform

Rhett Hensley – Platform

Victor Povzner – 1-meter, 3-meter

Joslyn Oakely – 1-meter, 3-meter

Mayson Richards – 3-meter