Texas A&M Swimming & Diving Earns All-American Honors

News release from Texas A&M Athletics:

ATHENS – The Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team opened up NCAA Championships with a top-16 finish in the 800 free relay to claim Honorable Mention All-America accolades at Gabrielsen Natatorium Wednesday night.

Chloe Stepanek, Jordan Buechler, Katie Walker and Abby Grottle teamed up on the 800 free relay, clocking in at 7:00.02 to place 15th to close out the first day of the championship meet.

The 200 medley relay team of Miranda Grana, Bobbi Kennett, Olivia Theall and Stepanek got things started with a 19th-place finish, going 1:36.31.

The meet continues Thursday and fans can follow the action through the live stream, while live results for both swimming and diving are available here.

Complete Schedule

Thursday, March 21

Prelims – 9 a.m.

Diving Prelims – 11 a.m.

Diving Consolation Final – 4:15 p.m.

Finals – 5 p.m.

500 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 1-meter, 200 free relay

Friday, March 22

Prelims – 9 a.m.

Diving Prelims – 11 a.m.

Diving Consolation Final – 4:15 p.m.

Finals – 5 p.m.

400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 3-Meter, 400 medley relay

Saturday, March 23

Prelims – 9 a.m.

Diving Prelims – 11 a.m.

1650 Free (early heats) – 2:45 p.m.

Diving Consolation Final – 4:15 p.m.

Finals – 5 p.m.

1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, platform, 400 free relay