Texas A&M Swimmer Nelson Named SEC Freshman of the Week

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Baylor Nelson was tabbed as the Southeastern Conference Men’s Freshman of the Week, announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon. Nelson helped the Aggies win the Art Adamson Invitational, tallying four top finishes and notching a pair of NCAA Championship automatic qualifying times.

Nelson swept the individual medley events, posting an A-cut time of 3:38.39 in the 400 IM and narrowly missing the automatic qualifying mark with a time of 1:41.83 in the 200 IM. Both times stand as the second-fastest in school history. The Huntersville, North Carolina, native also added a second-place finish in the 200 back, going a personal best 1:41.17. Nelson helped four relay teams earn top-three finishes, claiming first and punching their ticket to NCAAs in the 400 free relay (2:50.20) and the 200 medley relay (1:23.45).

Nelson and the Aggies return to the pool on Jan. 4 as they travel to compete against Auburn in a dual meet.

Story by Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics Communications