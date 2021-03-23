Texas A&M “Students Should Plan To Attend Courses In Person This Fall”

Quoting a Texas A&M news release, “Students should plan to attend courses in person this fall.”

The announcement from interim provost Mark Weichold is based on “the progress our state and community are making with vaccinations, the university’s successful testing and contact tracing operations, and a decreasing campus caseload”.

Dr. Weichold says “the class schedule and registration for undergraduate and graduate students will be delayed about a month while departments and colleges make adjustments to the fall schedule (students in professional programs should consult their colleges for further information).”

The anticipated dates for fall 2021 pre-registration are as follows:

• Fall schedule released to the public: April 27

• Pre-registration: April 29-May 12

• Open registration: May 13-May 25 at 5 p.m.

NOTE: Summer courses are not affected by this announcement, and pre-registration will proceed as scheduled April 1-16.

Weichold says pandemic conditions will continued to be monitored. If changes are needed, Weichold says they are prepared to adjust appropriately, and the university will continue “to inform you as close to real-time as possible so that you are aware of the direction the university is taking.”

For those with questions, Weichold says A&M’s “leadership team is working on the details for faculty, staff, and students, and we will release guidance in the coming days and weeks to help you prepare for the fall semester.”