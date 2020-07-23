Texas A&M Students Request For Second Main Campus Voting Location Not Allowed Due To State Law

Three Texas A&M students were not able to sway Brazos County commissioners to add a voting center for this November’s election on the main campus as an option to the Memorial Student Center.

The students, representing the Austin based Texas Rising political action organization, were told after the meeting by the commission’s chief lawyer that state election law does not allow two voting locations in the same precinct.

Click HERE to read and download the Texas Rising presentation.

The students cited historically long lines at the memorial student center getting longer due to the pandemic, to consider adding the Annenberg conference center next to the Bush library and museum.

Brazos County judge Duane Peters encouraged students to take advantage of early voting. Peters also suggested election day voting at two locations near the main campus, College Station city hall and the Lincoln recreation center.

After the student’s presentation, commissioners approved without discussion this November’s voting locations. There is one new election day location which was not mentioned by either the A&M students or the county judge. The new location is the A&M college of medicine on Highway 47.

Click HERE to read and download the list of Brazos County voting centers for the November 2020 general election.

Click below to listen to comments from the July 21, 2020 Brazos County commissioners court meeting.

