Texas A&M Students Interact With Musician And Aggie Lyle Lovett

Musician and Texas A&M class of 1979 alumnus Lyle Lovett spent parts of two days on campus this week, visiting with students in the two year old school of performance, visualization, and fine arts.

In between classes, Lovett met with local reporters to share his interaction with students, his experience as a student, his current touring and songwriting activities, and his family life.

Click below to hear the visit with Lyle Lovett and local reporters on February 13, 2024.

