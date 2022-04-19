Texas A&M Students Ask The College Station City Council To Consider Decriminalizing Marijuana

Two Texas A&M students ask the College Station city council to decriminalize the possession of marijuana.

Will Leskowitz wants College Station to follow what has been done in Harris County and the cities of Dallas, Austin, and Plano.

Shruti Navuri compared the recreational use of marijuana to drinking coffee in the morning and consuming melatonin before going to bed.

State law did not allow the council to respond because the students spoke during the public comment portion of last Thursday’s meeting.

Click below to hear comments from the April 17, 2022 College Station city council meeting.