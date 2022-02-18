Texas A&M Students Are Granted Exemptions To Board Of Regents Public Comment Policy

Two Texas A&M students spoke during the public comment portion of Thursday’s meeting of the A&M system board of regents.

Regents chairman Tim Leach of Midland said the students were granted exemptions to the board’s public comment policy by speaking on items not on the agenda.

Audrey Shaw, class of 2024, spoke about A&M president Katherine Banks decision to move The Battalion student newspaper to an expanded journalism department and end its print edition by the end of the semester.

Mia Ogolo, class of 2023, asked for more pandemic protections at all A&M system campuses.

At the end of the meeting, Leach acknowledged a large public attendance by thanking and welcoming “fellow newspaper enthusiasts that I am also one of. We have dog lovers and we have germophobes in the back of the room. I want to thank you all for being here. I think you make our conversation more robust. I also think that by being here, you can hear what this organization is doing to make this a better place.”

Click below for comments from the February 17, 2022 Texas A&M system board of regents meeting.

Listen to “Texas A&M students are granted exemptions to the board of regents public comment policy” on Spreaker.