Texas A&M Student Summarizes Her Year As A Member Of The Board Of Regents

A Texas A&M student from north Texas has finished her one year appointment on the university system’s board of regents.

During the board’s last regular meeting, Mati Rigsby of Gainesville said the top two issues among students during her visit to all 11 system schools were admissions equity and affordability.

Rigsby, who is a student in A&M’s school of public health, also observed during her visits that there is academic burnout among students.

She told university presidents that their behavior is mimicked by students, and called on the presidents to “keep that in mind as you go back to your respective campuses to keep that high morale, to understand that students are experiencing burnout, and to try and prioritize the health and well being of our students.”

System officials on Thursday announced the next student regent. Demetrius Harrell Jr. attends Texas A&M-Commerce.

Click below for comments from Mati Rigsby, introduced by board of regents chairman Tim Leach, during the board’s May 19, 2022 meeting.